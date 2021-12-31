New Year’s Eve festivities around the region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Year’s Eve celebrations are underway in Burlington.

The Highlight Burlington festival was brought online last year to help Vermonters celebrate virtually during the pandemic, and it’s back. This year it’s a hybrid of virtual and in-person events.

There are all kinds of activities, including music, fireworks at the Waterfront at 8 p.m. and more.

Several other communities around the state are also ringing in the new year. Here are a few ideas if you still need some inspiration.

MONTPELIER

Montpelier’s New Year’s Eve fireworks are tonight. It’s been five years since they’ve been in the Capital City. Those start at 6 p.m. and will be visible throughout Montpelier.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury has New Year’s Eve fireworks and free skating tonight. The fireworks begin at 6:30 p.m. and free skating follows from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the memorial sports center.

SUGARBUSH

Several ski resorts are in on the fun. Sugarbush is ringing in the new year with a torchlight parade. It’s from 7-8 p.m. in the Lincoln Peak Courtyard with fireworks to follow.

STOWE

Also holding a torchlight parade and fireworks-- Stowe Mountain Resort. It’s part of their New Year’s Eve celebration that runs through 7:30 p.m.

MOUNT SNOW

The ski and ride school instructors at Mount Snow will ride down the Canyon Trail for a torchlight flow tonight at 5:45 p.m. You’ll see it best from between the clocktower and cape house.

BOLTON

Bolton is also hosting a torchlight parade. This one is a bit later at 9 p.m. from the Beech Seal Trail under the mid-mountain lift. And a few minutes after that at 9:05 p.m., they’ll set off fireworks.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Looking to check out the bright lights without the bangs and flashes? Essex Junction’s “Winter Lights in the Park” event is in its final nights. You can see those from 5-10 p.m. tonight at Maple Street Park.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

South Burlington’s “Spark the Park” lights display is also up tonight. That starts at 4:30 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m.

ST. JOHNSBURY

If you want to stay in, St. Johnsbury is hosting its virtual First Night North online. There’s a schedule of events on their website with music, storytelling, a raffle and some standup comedy.

Many spots recommend checking in on their websites ahead of time to make sure nothing has changed because of the pandemic. Whatever you choose to do, have a happy and safe new year!

