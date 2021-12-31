Advertisement

NH police investigate disappearance of girl last seen in 2019

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Manchester police are investigating the disappearance of a young girl who was last seen more than two years ago.

Chief Allen Aldenberg said police were notified this week that Harmony Montgomery was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019, when she was 5.

WMUR-TV reported that police have not said who reported the girl missing but investigators have been in touch with multiple family members.

Aldenberg said Friday that detectives are working to confirm where Harmony is from and where she went to school before her disappearance.

