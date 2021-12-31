Pandemic Perspective: Vermont’s COVID experience during 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we turn the page on the calendar Saturday, we’ll enter our third year dealing with the coronavirus. Many of us had hoped this year would bring us to the end of the pandemic.

We rang in 2021 with some feelings of hope but also exhaustion from nine months of constant vigilance against the virus.

A state of emergency remained in effect. Masks and social distancing were required.

Many New Year’s Eve celebrations were canceled or scaled back. Bars weren’t allowed to open.

COVID cases surged in Vermont as the new year dawned, driven by holiday gatherings. Daily case counts began surpassing the 200 mark, far more than at any time during the pandemic.

Seventy-one people died in December 2020, nearly as many as the previous nine months combined.

But still, there was a sense of optimism about 2021. The first COVID vaccines were beginning to roll out and Vermonters lined up by age groups to get their shots.

Cases remained high through the winter months and climbed higher still in early spring, peaking above 250 cases per day.

But as the number of vaccinated people grew steadily and we got outside with warmer weather, the number of infections began to fall dramatically. By June, it was just a few per day.

Vermont went weeks at a time with no additional coronavirus deaths. That led Gov. Phil Scott to lift the state of emergency in mid-June.

High school graduations were held in person, mask and distancing mandates were lifted, and lives began to return to normal.

But by late summer, the delta variant emerged and suddenly cases began to tick up again. Gradually at first-- dozens per day-- but then up above 100 in August and 200 in September.

That didn’t stop schools from reopening with all in-person learning and kids as young as 5 soon got access to the vaccine.

Still, cases continued to climb through the fall months to new record highs, topping 500 in November and 600 in early December. Cases going ever higher even as Vermont enjoyed the highest vaccination rate in the country and thousands got in line for booster shots.

Through the surge, the governor resisted calls for a new state of emergency but the Legislature did hold a special session to give towns the power to enact mask mandates. About 20 communities did so.

With the fast-spreading omicron variant now in our midst, concerns shifted to impacts on health care as hospitals filled with COVID patients, most of them unvaccinated.

As we come to the end of 2021, positive cases are now shooting up to levels we might not have imagined-- more than 1,300 reported on Dec. 30. In the last two days, we’ve seen more COVID cases than in the first eight months of the pandemic combined.

As we head into 2022, the Scott administration expects case counts to remain above 1,000 over the next several weeks.

But there may still be reason for hope. Hospitalizations and deaths have not risen at the same rate. Health officials say it’s proof the vaccines are doing their job to minimize the severity of illness.

And from early indications, omicron may be a milder strain of the virus, meaning no matter how easily and quickly omicron spreads, we may not see as many people getting severely sick. And that is progress.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.