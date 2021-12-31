Pets with Potential: Muzzy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a sweet kitty to snuggle and keep you company? Meet Muzzy!

He’s a 5-year-old neutered male cat. He’s been an indoor cat and may need to lose a couple of pounds.

The folks at the Humane Society of Chittenden County say Muzzy may do best in a home with older children.

You can visit the humane society’s website to learn more about Muzzy and all the other pets there waiting for their forever homes.

