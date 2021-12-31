Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Muzzy

"Muzzy" is at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for his forever home.
"Muzzy" is at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for his forever home.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a sweet kitty to snuggle and keep you company? Meet Muzzy!

He’s a 5-year-old neutered male cat. He’s been an indoor cat and may need to lose a couple of pounds.

The folks at the Humane Society of Chittenden County say Muzzy may do best in a home with older children.

You can visit the humane society’s website to learn more about Muzzy and all the other pets there waiting for their forever homes.

