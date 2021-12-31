Advertisement

Quebec puts nightly curfew in place as cases rise

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUEBEC (WCAX) - If you’re thinking of heading across the border to celebrate New Year’s Eve, be aware there will be a nighttime curfew.

On Thursday, top leaders in Quebec made the announcement as COVID cases and hospitalizations rise in the province.

The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting Friday. It’s unclear how long this will go for.

Quebec is the only Canadian province to issue a curfew over the coronavirus.

Also starting Friday, all Quebec restaurants will be limited to takeout only and indoor private gatherings are banned.

Schools won’t reopen to in-person classes until mid-January.

