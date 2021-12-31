Queen City rings in the new year with hybrid Highlight Burlington festival

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pandemic won’t stop New Year’s Eve celebrations in Burlington.

For the second year, Burlington City Arts and Signal Kitchen Project are putting on the Highlight Burlington festival as a way to provide COVID-safe fun to ring in the new year.

The events include music, food, art and much more. They’ve really figured out something for everyone to enjoy.

Last year, Highlight Burlington was totally virtual. This year, it’s a mix of in-person and virtual events to keep things exciting, but also pandemic-safe.

Burlington City Arts actually had to change some previously indoor events to outside or online this past week in the wake of increased COVID counts. Despite those changes, they hope people will come out to celebrate, and feel safe while doing so.

Despite the event being born out of a pandemic, organizers say they intend to keep up this event in years to come.

Highlight events continue at both BCA and Waterfront Park until about 10 p.m.

Fireworks are set to go off at the Waterfront at 8 p.m.

Click here for all the details on the Highlight Burlington festival.

Related Story:

New Year’s Eve festivities around the region

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.