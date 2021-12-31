Advertisement

Burlington car theft suspect arrested at mall

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing a car from a Burlington parking garage.

Israel Rentas, 46, was taken into custody at the University Mall in South Burlington Thursday.

The car was taken from the Church Street garage Wednesday after a shopper had their purse and car keys stolen.

Thursday night, officers from South Burlington spotted the car in the parking lot of the mall.

They say they were alerted by the sound of the car horn beeping as if someone had unlocked the car from its remote.

Police say Israel Rentas, 46, was headed for the car and it was the only one in the parking lot at the time.

He reportedly tried to get rid of the keys and gave officers a fake name.

Rentas is charged with possession of stolen property, retail theft and aggravated operating without the owner’s consent. He’s due in court in March.

