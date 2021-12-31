Advertisement

Temperature inversion causes bad air quality in Champlain Valley

The air quality in Burlington was some of the worst in the country on Friday morning.
The air quality in Burlington was some of the worst in the country on Friday morning.
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was foggy Friday morning, and the air quality in Burlington was some of the worst in the country.

That’s because of a temperature inversion in the Champlain Valley.

The National Weather Service says that’s when the air on the ground is cooler than higher elevations, and that traps particles in the area.

It can cause issues for people with heart or lung issues.

“When we have these types of inversions, they can trap pollutants from any of the wood-burning stoves, fireplaces or cars, anything else near the surface. Some of the stuff this morning that we are seeing that did crop up after midnight through about the 8-9 o’clock timeframe was some of the very small particulates,” said Conor Lahiff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The weather service says this happens a lot during the winter, especially on days like Friday where there wasn’t much wind.

It was short-lived as air quality got better through the day.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

