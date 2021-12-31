Advertisement

2 arrested in string of Dollar General thefts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they have arrested two people following a string of thefts at Dollar Generals in the Franklin County area.

Police say throughout this month, they’ve had reports of multiple thefts at dollar stores in Richford, Enosburg and Georgia.

They say the same suspect was seen on security cameras loading shopping carts full of items and then leaving without paying.

Jessica Bigelow, 29, and Robert Bigelow, 28, were arrested following a search of their home in Winooski.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and more charges could be filed.

Investigators want other retail stores that have seen similar types of high-dollar thefts in the Franklin County or Chittenden County areas to report incidents to the state police in St. Albans.

