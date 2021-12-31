Vermont sees slight decline in homicides in 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the grimmer year-end reviews is the tally of violent crimes. Vermont remained one of the safest places in the country with nine homicides in 2021. Our Cam Smith spoke to a criminologist about the numbers and the factors that lead people to kill.

“The homicide rate in Vermont has remained relatively consistent over the last decade,” said Penny Shtull, a professor of criminology at Norwich University.

In 2021, the Vermont State Police investigated nine homicides throughout the state, which is just below the average from the decade.

In Vermont from 2012 to now, there have been 122 homicides in the Green Mountain State, an average of 12 per year. The highest in that period was 17 in 2017.

Shtull says over the last decade, there are commonalities among the homicides in Vermont.

“In Vermont, we’ve seen primarily males killing other males as a result of an argument or some kind of emotional provocation between them, and we see that nationwide, as well. We’ve also seen the majority of female victims who have been killed in Vermont being the victim of domestic violence or being killed in interpersonal violence relationships,” Shtull said.

Nationally, data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report shows more than 17,700 homicides were recorded in 2020, up by more than 3,800 in 2019. Data from the FBI’s 2021 report is not yet available.

“Some of the factors that we think are playing a role are guns on the street. The proliferation of guns on the street. The pandemic-- there are a lot of youth that have been out of school, out of work... And a lot of social and psychological fallout from the pandemic that might be playing a role,” Shtull said.

All but one of Vermont’s homicides in 2021 involved guns.

Homicide rates are based on the number of homicides for every 100,000 people. The FBI’s report says Vermont had a rate of 2.2 in 2020, which is well below the national rate of 6.5.

“We are fortunate that we live in a very safe state and Vermont’s homicide rates have pretty much consistently been among the lowest in the nation,” Shtull said.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.