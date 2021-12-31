Advertisement

Vermont State Police setting up patrols this New Year’s Eve

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they’ll be out Friday night, making sure people aren’t drinking and driving into the new year.

They say New Year’s Eve and Day is when they see the most DUI’s.

Police say by getting behind the wheel drunk, you’re choosing to endanger yourself and others. They say if you’re getting ready to party, make sure to have a plan.

“Make a plan before the celebration starts. Once the celebration starts, it’s almost too late because our thinking is going to be clouded,” said Sgt. Jay Riggins with the Vermont State Police.

Police say there’s an average of 27 DUI arrests on New Year’s Day, that number doesn’t include any arrests made on New Year’s Eve.

The first offense for drunk driving could cost you thousands of dollars in fines and up to two years in jail.

