WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday will give an update on COVID in New York.

The news briefing is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Wednesday, the governor was in our region, where she made a stop in Plattsburgh to check out a state-run vaccination pop-up site that opened there.

While she was in the North Country, Hochul announced a Test to Stay program for New York schools that will take effect on Monday.

