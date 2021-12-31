BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday and last day of 2021, everyone! The year will close out on a fairly quiet note - just mostly cloudy, but we could get a few rain/mountain snow showers mid-to-late afternoon. The evening hours up until the stroke of midnight will be pretty tame, and relatively mild.

The first weekend of 2022 will be a different story, though. New Year’s Day on Saturday actually won’t be too bad - just some on & off rain showers, and it will still be mild, with highs in the 40s, even some 50s south.

The problem will be the second half of the weekend. On Saturday night, cold air will start to come down from the north, changing rain showers over to a wintry mix of sleet & freezing rain, and then finally to snow showers as we get towards daybreak on Sunday. Snow showers will be persistent throughout Sunday, mainly in our northern counties.

There could be a light glaze of icing Saturday night into Sunday morning, and snowfall by the end of Sunday will range from nothing near the MA border to around a trace-1″ in our central areas, 1-4″ in our northern counties, and as much as 3-6″ in northern NY closer to the St. Lawrence Valley.

Blustery north winds will be increasing on Sunday and Sunday night, leading to a bitterly cold Monday morning when wind chills will in the single digits and teens below zero.

The cold snap won’t last long. Monday will be the coldest day, with moderating temperatures by Tuesday, and back to above normal temperatures by mid-week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to monitor the progress of the weekend storm system, and we’ll keep you updated with the very latest, on-air and online. Happy New Year!! -Gary

