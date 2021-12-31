BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve got more cloudy skies on the way as we wrap up the week, but our weather turns a bit more active heading into the weekend. The last day of the year will continue our quiet, cloudy weather trend from this week with above average temperatures with afternoon highs heading into the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll have a chance for a few spotty rain/snow showers by late afternoon and into the evening, but nothing very heavy is expected.

More clouds on the way for the weekend, with rain developing across the region by midday on Saturday. Temperatures will be warm enough through the evening and early overnight hours for precipitation to continue as rain before a cold front makes its way through early Sunday morning. Rain will begin to change over to a mix of snow and freezing rain from north to south. Roads may be icy on Sunday morning, with any mixed precipitation changing over to all snow during the day. Accumulations are expected to be light, but temperatures will be dropping during the day, creating some blustery conditions heading into early next week.

We’ll finally have a chance to see some sunshine by Monday. It will be blustery and cold with temperatures only in the upper teens and low 20s. The stretch of cold weather won’t last long as temperatures begin to rebound through the middle of next week. Our weather looks to remain quiet for the first week of the new year with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures getting back into the low to mid 30s.

