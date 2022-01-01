Advertisement

First baby born in Vermont in 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News called every hospital in our region this morning to find the first baby born in Vermont in 2022!

“Baby New Year” was delivered at Northwestern Medical Center at 3:24 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

His parents, Kaylynn and Martin, are still choosing a name for the baby boy.

Baby New Year is 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and 17 inches long.

Congratulations to the new parents and welcome to the world, Baby New Year!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica and Robert Bigelow
2 arrested in string of Dollar General thefts
Killington Resort-File photo
State tracking growing COVID outbreak at Killington Resort
Israel Rentas
Burlington car theft suspect arrested at mall
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
A day after Vermont shattered its previous record for new COVID infections, the state set yet...
Vermont again breaks record for new COVID cases; officially adopts CDC recommendations on isolation, quarantine

Latest News

People enjoyed "cheer stops" along the glow parade's route
South Burlington neighborhood lights the way to 2022
NYE celebrations happen in Burlington as people ring in the new year
NYE celebrations as Vermonter's embark into the new year
Rutland man, Ryan Morris, 28 accused of assault and robbery
Two arrested in connection to assault & robbery in Rutland
Suspects involved in NEK theft
Police are looking for suspects involved in catalytic converter thefts