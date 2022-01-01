SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News called every hospital in our region this morning to find the first baby born in Vermont in 2022!

“Baby New Year” was delivered at Northwestern Medical Center at 3:24 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

His parents, Kaylynn and Martin, are still choosing a name for the baby boy.

Baby New Year is 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and 17 inches long.

Congratulations to the new parents and welcome to the world, Baby New Year!

