Investigation underway after log home destroyed by fire

ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a log home.

Vermont State Police say around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to 233 Bindrum Lane in Rochester for a report of a structure fire. Police say when firefighters arrived, they found the single-family log home fully involved with fire.

Police say firefighters from Rochester, Hancock, and Granville Fire Departments fought the blaze for several hours but were unable to save the structure.

As part of the fire chief’s assessment of the fire scene, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

Members of the FEIU arrived on scene to conduct the fire scene examination, which determined that the fire began on the first floor and spread rapidly throughout the structure.

Police say the residence was not occupied at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries. Damage to the residence is estimated to be more than $450,000.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at (802) 234-9933. People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies, offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

