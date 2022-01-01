Police are looking for suspects involved in catalytic converter thefts

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for three people who stole catalytic converters from a shop in the Northeast Kingdom.

The suspects were all caught on camera around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday at Carl’s Equipment INC. in Barton, stealing multiple catalytic converters.

If you know who these people are, police ask you give them a call.



Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.