Police are looking for suspects involved in catalytic converter thefts

Suspects involved in NEK theft
Suspects involved in NEK theft(COURTESY VERMONT STATE POLICE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for three people who stole catalytic converters from a shop in the Northeast Kingdom.

The suspects were all caught on camera around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday at Carl’s Equipment INC. in Barton, stealing multiple catalytic converters.

If you know who these people are, police ask you give them a call.

