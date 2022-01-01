Police are looking for suspects involved in catalytic converter thefts
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for three people who stole catalytic converters from a shop in the Northeast Kingdom.
The suspects were all caught on camera around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday at Carl’s Equipment INC. in Barton, stealing multiple catalytic converters.
If you know who these people are, police ask you give them a call.
