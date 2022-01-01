Advertisement

Two arrested in connection to assault & robbery in Rutland

Rutland man, Ryan Morris, 28 accused of assault and robbery
Rutland man, Ryan Morris, 28 accused of assault and robbery
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) -Police have arrested two people in connection with an assault and robbery at a Rutland Town grocery store.

Vermont State Police say Ryan Morris, 28 of Rutland City was at the town’s Hannaford, when he assaulted and robbed 66-year-old Sharon Leonard of Rutland, in the parking lot.

Police say the assault and robbery happened on December 23rd just before 8:15 p.m. that night.

Police say Morris’ items were later found in possession of 23-year-old Austin Rodriguez.

Police found Morris today and he’s being held without bail.

