Two arrested in connection to assault & robbery in Rutland

RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) -Police have arrested two people in connection with an assault and robbery at a Rutland Town grocery store.

Vermont State Police say Ryan Morris, 28 of Rutland City was at the town’s Hannaford, when he assaulted and robbed 66-year-old Sharon Leonard of Rutland, in the parking lot.

Police say the assault and robbery happened on December 23rd just before 8:15 p.m. that night.

Police say Morris’ items were later found in possession of 23-year-old Austin Rodriguez.

Police found Morris today and he’s being held without bail.

