Two arrested in connection to assault & robbery in Rutland
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) -Police have arrested two people in connection with an assault and robbery at a Rutland Town grocery store.
Vermont State Police say Ryan Morris, 28 of Rutland City was at the town’s Hannaford, when he assaulted and robbed 66-year-old Sharon Leonard of Rutland, in the parking lot.
Police say the assault and robbery happened on December 23rd just before 8:15 p.m. that night.
Police say Morris’ items were later found in possession of 23-year-old Austin Rodriguez.
Police found Morris today and he’s being held without bail.
