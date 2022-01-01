WCAX bids fond farewell to videographer Lance MacKenzie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a bittersweet day for WCAX. We are bidding a fond farewell to a videographer and member of our family. Through his lens, Lance MacKenzie has focused on the stories that matter to all of us.

Lance arrived at WCAX in 1990 before he even graduated from Lyndon State College.

The fresh-faced and eager 22-year-old got right to work capturing the sights and sounds-- critical to good storytelling. It’s something he’s now done for more than 31 years.

Ask any reporter and they’ll tell you Lance strives for perfection in lighting, shooting and editing. And he’s quick to find a fix when something’s not working right.

The job has taken Lance all over the country, covering presidential campaigns; and halfway around the world, embedding with the Vermont National Guard in Afghanistan in 2010. An experience that was frightening, fascinating, educational and emotional, showing Vermonters our men and women on the battlefield and the role they played in the war on terror.

Even close to home the work can be tough, covering crime, natural disasters like Tropical Storm Irene, and the stories that hurt all of our hearts, like our investigation into military burn pits.

Lance’s top-notch videography has won him the industry’s top awards, including an Emmy and the national Edward R. Murrow Award, one of the most prestigious in the business.

And who could forget his actual 15 minutes of fame when late-night talk show host David Letterman plucked him off the streets of New York to give him the royal treatment on TV!

Lance takes the job seriously but he isn’t afraid to get silly, too. Like the day he took on the role of Clover the Cow to help promote agriculture in Vermont.

He’s met celebrities, covered sports, told the stories of those who inspire and just about every week since the pandemic, he’s kept you informed as our primary videographer for Gov. Phil Scott’s COVID news briefings.

The governor appreciated Lance so much, he sent him a letter thanking him for his service to Vermont.

And Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy sent us this: “Lance’s skills and initiative and experience have made him a master. On top of that, he works so well and so cheerfully every day under the deadline pressures of the newsroom. He always makes time to say hello, and his smile is infectious. I’ve enjoyed knowing him over all these years. All the best to you, my friend, as you begin a new chapter.”

Lance’s dedication and hard work are sure to be missed at WCAX. He’ll take those talents to his new job at Mount Mansfield Media, a marketing and video production company. But he leaves behind a legacy-- and a lot of friends-- at WCAX.

