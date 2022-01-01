What to do Saturday, Jan. 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region on New Year’s Day.

Race Vermont is hosting a New Year’s Day 5k. A healthy way to kick off the new year. The race will start at the Shelburne Field House at 9 a.m. Participants can register online for $25.

Another great way to start 2022 is with a snowshoe history hike.

The hike will start at His Majesty’s Fort at Crown Point in New York. Hikers will get the chance to explore the wintry landscape surrounding Fort St. Fredric and his Majesty’s Fort. Participants will be guided through the history of how people traveled, lived, and worked on the frontiers of Lake Champlain in the 18th Century.

The event is free, but you must register online. The fun will start at 10 a.m. outside of the museum.

This next event will help you dive into the New Year.

The Waterfront Diving Center is hosting a Pat Beck Memorial New Years Day Dive Saturday, Jan. 1. Newly certified and experienced divers alike can go underwater exploring from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Divemasters and instructors will be onsite to help divers along the way.

