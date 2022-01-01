BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy New Year, everyone! 2022 will be getting off to an active start, weatherwise.

On this very first day of the new year, we will be starting out with some pockets of freezing drizzle and some patchy dense fog. As the day progresses, temperatures are going to be warming up into the 40s, and even some low 50s in our southern counties. There will be a few, scattered rain showers on & off throughout the day.

Then the trouble starts this evening as cold air starts to push in on increasingly blustery north winds. Rain will be changing over to a mix of sleet & freezing rain, and finally to snow, from north to south, as we go through the overnight hours. By Sunday morning, it will be cold enough that just plain snow will be coming down, especially late morning through the afternoon, and more so in our northern & central areas. By the end of the day on Sunday, snowfall amounts will range from just a dusting to an inch in our southern counties, 1-3″ in our central areas, and 3-6″ in our northern counties. The highest amounts will be in the northern Adirondacks where 6-8″ of new snow is expected.

Blustery north winds will bring in a shot of very cold air for Sunday night into Monday morning. To start the day on Monday, temperatures will be in the single digits above zero, but the wind chills - the “feels-like” temperatures - will be in the single digits and teens below zero.

Temperatures will moderate to near normal on Tuesday. A clipper system will bring some rain & snow showers Wednesday into Thursday along with breezy conditions. And we are watching the potential for a bigger snowstorm by the end of the week on Friday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to monitor the wintry situation for tonight & Sunday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.