BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy (almost) New Year! It’s certainly been a mild, but dreary end to 2021. Not much changes between now and midnight. Expect a mild evening with temperatures in the mid 30s and intermittent fog or drizzle. There have been some steadier showers through the afternoon and evening, but those will decrease in coverage through the evening.

After a lull in showers overnight, we’ll see the chance for additional rain showers through Saturday morning before trickier weather arrives later Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing through Saturday afternoon for most locations, with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will start to drop Saturday evening, and this comes with a better push of moisture that will bring us a variety of precipitation types.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northern New York and all of Vermont except Bennington and Windham County from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday. Conditions during this time will lead to slippery roads.

Most locations will see at least some freezing rain during the changeover period Saturday evening, with ice accumulations ranging from a glaze to about a tenth of an inch. Even a glaze is enough to slick up roads and sidewalks, so be careful Saturday evening and consider staying in if you can.

The highest snow totals with this system are expected in far northern New York in the St. Lawrence Valley. This area and far northwestern Vermont have the greatest potential to see accumulating snow in the 3″ to 6″ range, meanwhile most other locations can expect lower totals. Northern Vermont may see totals up to 3″, meanwhile central and southern areas will likely see little to no snow with accumulations up to an inch possible through Sunday.

The cold front associated with this system comes through Sunday, dropping temperatures through the day. Expect temperatures to top out in the low 30s early in the day, with notably cooler air by Sunday evening. Temperatures will fall into the single digits above or below zero by Monday morning with sub-zero wind chills likely for most areas.

This cold snap doesn’t last long. We’ll see a return of 20s and 30s by the middle of next week.

Stay safe this weekend and have a happy New Year!

-Jess Langlois

