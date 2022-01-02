Burlington man wanted for attempted murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Burlington is at large.

Burlington police say they’re searching for Bonide Wilondja Badibanga, 20, of Burlington.

They say he shot and injured a family member at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, then fled the home on St. Louis Street where it happened. Police say he discharged the firearm multiple times inside the residence.

The family member’s injuries were not life-threatening, and they were treated at the scene.

The department says Badibanga has a lengthy criminal history, including assault and weapons-related charges extending to when he was a juvenile. In 2021, Badibanga had encounters with police 24 times, resulting in five arrests for stolen vehicle, burglary, and violation of conditions of release charges. In 2020, Badibanga had 47 police contacts resulting in 11 arrests.

Call Burlington Police Det. Cpl. Moyer at (802) 658- 2704 if you have information on his whereabouts.

