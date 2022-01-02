Local scuba divers welcome the New Year with a dip

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 20 Vermonters from across the state decided to spend the first day of 2022 in a very cold Lake Champlain.

The Pat Beck Memorial Scuba Dive is an annual event. The divers say they’ve been jumping into Jan. 1 like this for the past 33 years. They spend around 30 minutes swimming off Perkins Pier in Burlington.

Johnathan Eddy, the co-owner of the Waterfront Diving Center says he always looks forward to the tradition.

“To get everyone enthusiastic about diving for the rest of the season and to foster a community of camaraderie among the divers... there’s a very active diving community here,” said Eddy.

Eddy says the divers sunk about 20 feet down into the 40-degree water.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.