Advertisement

Local scuba divers welcome the New Year with a dip

The Pat Beck Memorial Dive is an annual event
The Pat Beck Memorial Dive is an annual event(wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 20 Vermonters from across the state decided to spend the first day of 2022 in a very cold Lake Champlain.

The Pat Beck Memorial Scuba Dive is an annual event. The divers say they’ve been jumping into Jan. 1 like this for the past 33 years. They spend around 30 minutes swimming off Perkins Pier in Burlington.

Johnathan Eddy, the co-owner of the Waterfront Diving Center says he always looks forward to the tradition.

“To get everyone enthusiastic about diving for the rest of the season and to foster a community of camaraderie among the divers... there’s a very active diving community here,” said Eddy.

Eddy says the divers sunk about 20 feet down into the 40-degree water.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica and Robert Bigelow
2 arrested in string of Dollar General thefts
First baby born in Vermont in 2022
First baby born in Vermont in 2022
Killington Resort-File photo
State tracking growing COVID outbreak at Killington Resort
Rochester, Vt. log home destroyed in fire
Investigation underway after log home destroyed by fire
Israel Rentas
Burlington car theft suspect arrested at mall

Latest News

Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.
Police investigating death of Newport prison inmate
WCAX bloopers 2021
WCAX Bloopers 2021
WCAX Bloopers 2021
WCAX Bloopers 2021
People in Burlington reflect on the New Year
Tips to follow through with your New Year’s resolutions