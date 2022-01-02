Looking ahead: Week of Jan. 3

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s going on in our region the week of Jan. 3.

Vermont leaders, including Senator Bernie Sanders and Gov. Phil Scott, will hold a press conference to discuss the state’s nursing workforce crisis.

The conference will start at 10 a.m. on the State House Front Steps.

Speakers will discuss what is currently being done to support the nursing workforce and how federal and state partners can work together to address this crisis.

__

The National Alliance on Mental Health will host various types of support groups this week.

There will be three family support groups this week and two peer support groups. Each recovery meeting will last 90 minutes.

The meetings will be free for those who attend.

__

The Brattleboro Select Board will meet on Tuesday to discuss a number of new business items.

Some of the items include Safety Improvements at the Intersection of Canal Street and South Main Street, and an Agricultural Advisory Committee Recommendation for Agricultural Land Protection Fund.

The meeting is set to start at 6:15 p.m. in the Second Floor Meeting Room at the Central Fire Station.

The public can also join via Zoom.

