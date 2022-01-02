Advertisement

Looking ahead: Week of Jan. 3

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s going on in our region the week of Jan. 3.

Vermont leaders, including Senator Bernie Sanders and Gov. Phil Scott, will hold a press conference to discuss the state’s nursing workforce crisis.

The conference will start at 10 a.m. on the State House Front Steps.

Speakers will discuss what is currently being done to support the nursing workforce and how federal and state partners can work together to address this crisis.

__

The National Alliance on Mental Health will host various types of support groups this week.

There will be three family support groups this week and two peer support groups. Each recovery meeting will last 90 minutes.

The meetings will be free for those who attend.

__

The Brattleboro Select Board will meet on Tuesday to discuss a number of new business items.

Some of the items include Safety Improvements at the Intersection of Canal Street and South Main Street, and an Agricultural Advisory Committee Recommendation for Agricultural Land Protection Fund.

The meeting is set to start at 6:15 p.m. in the Second Floor Meeting Room at the Central Fire Station.

The public can also join via Zoom.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in Vermont in 2022
First baby born in Vermont in 2022
Rochester, Vt. log home destroyed in fire
Investigation underway after log home destroyed by fire
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga, 20, of Burlington is wanted for attempted murder
Burlington man wanted for attempted murder
Jessica and Robert Bigelow
2 arrested in string of Dollar General thefts
The new year brings in a flurry of new laws passed by the Vermont Legislature and signed by...
A look at new laws going into effect in Vermont in 2022

Latest News

Both teams returned to the ice in about a month to start the New Year
Middlebury skates past St. Michael's in opening round of Friends of Panthers Hockey Classic
What to Do: Sunday, Jan. 2
What to Do: Sunday, Jan. 2
In the Garden: Growing healthy food in the new year
In the Garden: Growing healthy food in the new year
Police are investigating after two people were shot in a vehicle in Holland.
Two people hospitalized after being shot in car