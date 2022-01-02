Mother and son found shot and wounded in Holland

HOLLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for whoever shot and injured a Derby Line mother and her son Saturday night.

Vermont State Police say they were called to School Road in Holland just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a crash. They say upon arrival, 38-year-old Jason Willey and his mom, 57-year-old Valerie Lyon, were found inside of their car with gunshot wounds.

The scene is down the road from Holland Elementary School.

State police tell Channel 3 News they are not conducting interviews at this time.

They say the two were targeted and this was not a random act. Both Willey and Lyon were transported to North Country Hospital following the incident, then taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

Police say Willey is currently in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the torso, and his mother is listed in fair condition after being shot in the arm.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious vehicles or activity in the vicinity of Valley and School Road in Holland around the time of the shooting are urged to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online.

