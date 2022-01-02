Advertisement

Police investigating death of Newport prison inmate

Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.
Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

Police say just before noon on New Year’s Day, prison staff found Michael Cornell, 34, of Newport in his cell.

They say Cornell was given emergency care before being transported by ambulance to North Country Hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly after 1 p.m.

Police say preliminary investigation indicates the death is not suspicious. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica and Robert Bigelow
2 arrested in string of Dollar General thefts
First baby born in Vermont in 2022
First baby born in Vermont in 2022
Killington Resort-File photo
State tracking growing COVID outbreak at Killington Resort
Rochester, Vt. log home destroyed in fire
Investigation underway after log home destroyed by fire
Israel Rentas
Burlington car theft suspect arrested at mall

Latest News

The Pat Beck Memorial Dive is an annual event
Local scuba divers welcome the New Year with a dip
WCAX bloopers 2021
WCAX Bloopers 2021
WCAX Bloopers 2021
WCAX Bloopers 2021
People in Burlington reflect on the New Year
Tips to follow through with your New Year’s resolutions