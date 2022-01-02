Police investigating death of Newport prison inmate

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

Police say just before noon on New Year’s Day, prison staff found Michael Cornell, 34, of Newport in his cell.

They say Cornell was given emergency care before being transported by ambulance to North Country Hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly after 1 p.m.

Police say preliminary investigation indicates the death is not suspicious. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

