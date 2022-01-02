Advertisement

Pandemic affecting where N.H. lawmakers debate

New Hampshire Legislature
New Hampshire Legislature(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The coronavirus pandemic will loom over the New Hampshire Legislature in 2022, affecting both what and where lawmakers debate.

The Legislature will convene Wednesday, with the 400-member House meeting at a hotel expo center in Manchester and the 24-member Senate spreading out in Representatives Hall at the Statehouse.

The first order of business will be acting on bills the governor vetoed and those that were retained for further work earlier this year. But lawmakers will then spend the next six months wading through more than 900 newly filed bills, many of which relate to the pandemic.

