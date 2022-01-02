Tips to follow through with your New Year’s resolutions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the first day of the new year and a chance for you to start a new chapter or make a life change. We asked Vermonters about their New Year’s resolutions.

“My resolution this year is just to hopefully have a better year than last year,” said Kelly Byers of Shelburne.

“I want to stay open minded. I think I’m open minded, but I don’t think anyone is as open minded as they think they are,” said Mary Ellen Manock of Burlington.

“Balance, balance, looking for the balance,” said David Sapadin, who’s visiting Burlington from New York City.

On a breezy New Year’s Day, some Vermonters are taking to the park to walk, exercise, and reflect on the new year.

“My resolution this year is to get an annual physical and to see the doctor regularly to catch things before they’re a problem,” said Dustin Leatherman, who is visiting from Chicago.

Some resolutions are based on a current life change, like Will Chaney’s, who just moved to Burlington.

“My resolution is to commit to living in Burlington and living in Vermont and getting involved in the community,” said Chaney.

Other resolutions, like Steve Conant’s are reliable, “Read more, write more letters, spend more times in the woods.”

“They are repeats from other years, and it’s like, ok, this is the year... I mean they’re all good things to do,” said Conant.

“I tend to stick to really general goals rather than strict rules to not disappoint myself,” said Erica Andrus of Burlington.

Making resolutions is easy. But we all know sticking to them can be the hard part. The life coaches we talked to say starting small is usually the way to go.

“If you feel overwhelmed, if you get hung up on the word resolution itself, decide to not be hung up on it, and pick one or two things and run with them,” said Kimberly DuBrul, a business, life and mindset coach in Burlington.

She says understanding your past year and knowing why you’re making goals for yourself can help make your resolution more attainable.

“You have to be clear on your why so that when the going gets tough you can re-look at what it is and re-visit it often so you don’t forget what’s important about this,” said DuBrul.

“A way to make your goals more manageable is to remember that they can be made throughout the year, not just on January 1st,” said Amanda Lau, a simplicity and professional development coach with From Within Coaching.

She adds that having a support system is crucial, and oftentimes she sees people make the mistake of not having someone hold them accountable.

“They go in fast and high on January 1st, very excited with their goals, and when they hit that first road bump when they’re by themselves or don’t have a plan made, that’s when they decide to quit,” said Lau.

No matter your resolutions, both coaches say keeping your goals simple and being kind to yourself as we enter the third pandemic year in a row is the most important resolution of all.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.