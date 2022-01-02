Two people hospitalized after being shot in car

HOLLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say two people are in the hospital after being shot in a vehicle.

Police say the shooting happened on School Road around 8:21 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police say the victims are a man and a woman from Derby. They say both victims were taken to the North Country Hospital and then transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police believe this is an isolated and targeted incident. They are asking any witnesses to call them at 802-334-8881.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.