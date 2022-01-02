Advertisement

Vermonters are sledding into 2022

By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters and visitors to the Green Mountain State broke out the sleds and snow tubes Sunday afternoon.

With a fresh blanket of snow on the ground, the first of 2022, it was a day full of winter activities at Sharp Park in Milton and at the Burlington Country Club.

Many of the kids on the hill will head back to school tomorrow, but say they wanted to make the most out of the final day of winter vacation.

“I like the ramps and you go really really fast,” Noah Turan of Burlington said. “I flipped a million times.”

“We have a sledding hill in our neighborhood, but me and her came here a lot when we were younger,” Ellis Duke said. “We thought it would be fun to come here because it’s a fun hill.”

Parents say it’s great to get the kids out of the house right before they head back to the classroom.

