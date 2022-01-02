What to Do: Sunday, Jan. 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Petra Cliff Mountaineering School is hosting a Sea Caves exploring event.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can explore the history behind Burlington’s Sea Caves. Participants will be able to learn the history while going for a hike. Participants will also learn how the caves were formed, and much more.

Spaces are limited so you much sign up online in advance. Tickets will cost $20 a person.

__

If you’re looking to do something indoors, this could be for you.

‘Afrobeats and Brunch’ is a time to come out and decompress from the holiday rush, have some food, and listen to music.

The event will be held at the Archives in Winooski from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants can expect there to be arcade games, trivia games, and so much more.

Tickets will cost $20 a person.

__

Another great cultural event is the Metropolitan Opera.

The Paramount Theatre will have a performance of ‘Cinderella.’ It will be a holiday presentation.

The show will go from 12:55 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online for $25. Proof of vaccination is required for those 12 years of age and older.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.