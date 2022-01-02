Advertisement

YCQM JAN. 2, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, we speak with Adam Pruett, a psychiatrist at Taconic psychiatry in Manchester, Vt. He has been administering patients monitored doses of Ketamine to treat multiple mental illnesses, including depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Also meet the new US Attorney for Vermont, Nikolas Kerest. And get tax filing tips from Mark Steber of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Host: Darren Perron

