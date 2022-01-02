BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Sunday evening across our region for accumulating snow and a light wintry mix. A cold front will sweep across the region on Sunday, bringing as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow over northern New York and parts of northwestern Vermont. Accumulation will be lighter, about 1 to 4 inches over most of the region, from Burlington south, but with an icy mix possible, roads will likely be slippery in spots.

Temperatures will also be falling through the day with colder conditions expected during the afternoon as temperatures fall into the teens. Snow will taper off to snow showers by the evening, and skies will become partly cloudy through the early morning on Monday.

It will be a blustery and cold start to the work week with partly sunny skies on Monday and temperatures only in the mid to upper teens. Wind chill values during the morning hours will dip below zero.

Temperatures will begin to warm back up through the rest of the week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon highs reaching back into the mid 30s. We’re watching a weather system that could bring snow to our southern areas by late in the week.

