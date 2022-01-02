BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve been wondering where winter has been for the past few days, there’s no denying it’s back now. As expected, areas along the Canadian border in northern New York picked up the most snow from this system, with 7″ of snow reported in Westville Center. Totals close to 5″ extended along the Canadian border into Vermont, but dropped off quickly to the south. The Burlington area picked up about 2.5″ of new snow. Snow is ongoing across parts of northern New York and the Champlain Valley tonight, but will taper off over the course of the evening.

While not everyone got fresh snow from this storm, everyone will feel the cold air moving in behind it. Temperatures fell through Sunday morning, settling around 20 degrees through the afternoon in the Burlington area. Temperatures will continue to fall tonight and will sit either side of zero to start your Monday. With northerly winds around 10 mph, this will be enough to produce wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero by Monday morning. Bundle up!

Cold air persists through Monday. Expect highs in the teens and temperatures to fall into the single digits once again Tuesday morning before temperatures moderate into the 20s Tuesday afternoon. By mid week we’ll see temperatures return to the mid to upper 30s.

Dry conditions will be in place through Tuesday. A coastal system tries to make a pass at our area late Wednesday with more snow chances Thursday and Friday.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

