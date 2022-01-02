BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy New Year! While the daytime hours of Saturday very closely resembled the last couple days of 2021, our weather starts to look quite a bit different tonight. In fact, many areas will see their first accumulating snow of the year. As a result, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Sunday for all of Vermont except eastern Windham County, and all of northern New York. Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Lawrence Valley and western Clinton County. Locations in the Winter Storm Warning can expect the greatest snow totals from this storm.

Precipitation will begin across northern New York as early as 9 or 10 p.m. Saturday and last through Sunday afternoon. Temperatures are already close to freezing in the St. Lawrence Valley, so there will likely be very little mixing there. After a very brief period of mixing with sleet and freezing rain, precipitation will quickly change to snow across northern Vermont, then central Vermont, and lastly southern Vermont.

This means areas along the Canadian border in northern New York and northwestern Vermont will see the highest snow totals and least mixing from this storm. The NEK and central Vermont will likely see a longer period of sleet and freezing rain before changing to snow. These areas have the greatest potential to see ice accumulation up to a tenth of an inch before snow begins. Roads and sidewalks will likely become very slippery and travel will be hazardous. Southern Vermont will not see as much moisture from this system, and with warmer temperatures in place, will see minimal snow and ice accumulations.

Snow totals will range from 6″ to 8″ in the St. Lawrence Valley to near nothing in southeastern Vermont. Most of northern New York and northwestern Vermont can expect between 4″ and 7″, with 1″ to 3″ expected across much of Addison, Washington, Orange and southern Caledonia County. Locations from central Rutland and Windsor County and points south will likely see an inch or less.

Snow tapers off Sunday afternoon and evening, but in its wake, the coldest air of the season so far moves in. Expect temperatures to fall through the day Sunday, and by Sunday night temperatures will be in the teens. Temperatures will be in the single digits either side of zero by Monday morning. Wind chills will be coldest early Monday morning, ranging from the teens to single digits below zero.

Temperatures struggle to recover Monday with highs in the teens. Expect a calm but cold night Monday into Tuesday, before temperatures tick back up into the 30s by mid week. Another storm is possible late next week.

Stay off the roads overnight tonight and early Sunday if possible, and if you do have to go out, take it very slow. In addition to incoming winter weather, dense fog remains in place for much of the state. Visibility will remain close to a quarter mile or less through the evening, especially in eastern Vermont and the Upper Valley of New Hampshire.

Road conditions will likely be poor through Sunday across the northern Vermont and New York. Stay safe out there and enjoy the rest of the weekend!

-Jess Langlois

