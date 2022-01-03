Advertisement

5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on metro Atlanta home

A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.
A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.(Source: WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after a tree fell onto his home in DeKalb County Monday morning.

The mother of the boy was also trapped by the falling tree but was not injured.

It happened just after 5 a.m., WGCL reported.

First responders rushed to the scene, where they found the home split in half.

Firefighters on the scene said they believe strong winds combined with rain and soft ground caused the tree to fall.

