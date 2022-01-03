Advertisement

Annual list of banished words released

Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of...
Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of banished words.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lake Superior State University has put phrases like “wait, what?” on its annual list of banished words.

The school received thousands of submissions for words or terms that are becoming overused to the point of uselessness.

For example, the school says “no worries” is a meaningless substitute for “you’re welcome.”

Phrases like “at the end of the day” and “new normal” made reappearances this year after first being banished in 1999 and 2012.

Other phrases on the list are “that being said,” “asking for a friend,” “circle back,” “deep dive,” “you’re on mute” and “supply chain.”

Lake Superior State University has released a list of banished words since 1976.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in a vehicle in Holland.
Two people hospitalized after being shot in car
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga, 20, of Burlington is wanted for attempted murder
Burlington man wanted for attempted murder
(FILE) Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the town of Holland
Mother and son found shot and wounded in Holland
Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.
Police investigating death of Newport prison inmate
Rochester, Vt. log home destroyed in fire
Investigation underway after log home destroyed by fire

Latest News

Combining his passion for art and the Buffalo Bills, 11-year-old Graysen Ripic used his mouth...
Boy with rare disorder uses mouth to draw picture of Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Combining his passion for art and the Buffalo Bills, 11-year-old Graysen Ripic used his mouth...
Boy with rare disorder uses mouth to draw picture of Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Police: Girl last seen in 2019