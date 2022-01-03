Application period opens for annual student journalism prize

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - High school students can now apply for an annual $5,000 journalism award.

The Brodsky Prize was established by a former editor of the Manchester Central High School newspaper. Judging criteria include journalistic initiative and enterprise, as well as what Jeffrey Brodsky calls “a contrarian nature and out-of-the-box thinking.”

The prize, which is administered by the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, is open to all New Hampshire high school students attending public, charter or parochial schools. The deadline to apply is March 31.

