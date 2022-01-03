Advertisement

Application period opens for annual student journalism prize

The deadline for New Hampshire high school students to apply for the Brodsky Prize is March 31
The deadline for New Hampshire high school students to apply for the Brodsky Prize is March 31
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - High school students can now apply for an annual $5,000 journalism award.

The Brodsky Prize was established by a former editor of the Manchester Central High School newspaper. Judging criteria include journalistic initiative and enterprise, as well as what Jeffrey Brodsky calls “a contrarian nature and out-of-the-box thinking.”

The prize, which is administered by the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, is open to all New Hampshire high school students attending public, charter or parochial schools. The deadline to apply is March 31.

