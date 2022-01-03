Advertisement

Betty White documentary coming to theaters Jan. 17

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Despite the passing of the cultural icon on Friday, a documentary on Betty White is still coming to selected theaters in a special showing Jan. 17, the producers said.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life – and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the producers said in a statement posted on Fathom Events.

“Betty White: A Celebration,” a special theatrical tribute, was originally intended to celebrate the star’s 100th birthday.

The tribute includes her final interview and classic moments from her many TV appearances, including “The Golden Girls,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

It also includes tributes from her famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Tickets are on sale at Fathom Events.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in a vehicle in Holland.
Two people hospitalized after being shot in car
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga, 20, of Burlington is wanted for attempted murder
Burlington man wanted for attempted murder
Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.
Police investigating death of Newport prison inmate
Rochester, Vt. log home destroyed in fire
Investigation underway after log home destroyed by fire
(FILE) Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the town of Holland
Mother and son found shot and wounded in Holland

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Harry Reid of Nev., left, walks through the halls before a Senate...
Late Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in US Capitol Rotunda
Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Hollywood Minute: Betty White celebration to go on Jan. 17
The scheduled change is an $0.80 increase for hourly employees, from $11.75 an hour, to $12.55....
New year, new minimum wage in Vermont
Highlighting VTrans trucks named by Vermont students
Snowplow Spotlight: Meet Thunder and Snowicane