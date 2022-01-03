Advertisement

Burlington man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in

Bonide Wilondja Badibanga
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga(Courtesy: Burlington Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted for attempted murder in Burlington turned himself in on Monday.

Bonide Wilondja “Will” Badibanga, 20, of Burlington, was wanted for allegedly shooting and injuring a family member on Friday.

It happened on St. Louis Street in the city’s Old North End.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, and the person was treated at the scene.

Police say Badibanga turned himself in at the court Monday morning.

He was taken to the police station to be processed and is due back in court Monday afternoon.

