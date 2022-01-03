Following outbreak at resort, Killington COVID tests sites see hundreds

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Following an outbreak of COVID at the Killington Mountain Resort, the Vermont Department of Health opened a public testing site Sunday and Monday for folks in the resort community to get tested.

The Health Department says the community clinic conducted 300 tests Sunday and had 300 scheduled for Monday, with the potential of more community testing opportunities later in the week.

Health officials say 277 Killington employees were tested in coordination with the resort.

As of Thursday, 86 employees of the resort tested positive for COVID. We have not been able to confirm whether or not any more have tested positive since then.

