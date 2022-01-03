Haverhill to debate student masking

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - The debate over masking at school takes center stage Monday night in Haverhill, New Hampshire.

There was a masking requirement in Haverhill schools earlier this year.

But in mid-December, after a survey of parents found a majority favor masking, the Haverhill cooperative school board voted to eliminate masking for students.

Only teachers are required to mask.

Now, the board is taking up student masking again and expecting a large turnout.

They’re moving Monday night’s meeting to the middle school gymnasium.

The board chair says that’s to allow for distancing and a larger crowd.

