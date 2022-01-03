Advertisement

How to properly dispose of holiday trash

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holidays are now behind us, and you probably have some cleaning up to do.

The Chittenden Solid Waste District has important tips for taking out that holiday trash.

Michele Morris of CSWD says she sees similar mistakes every year. For example, foil wrapping paper, bows, string lights, and other stringy or filmy plastics with one or more materials on them should all go in the garbage, not the recycling bin, like you may think.

“What happens when you put anything that’s a ‘tangler’ or long and stringy in your bin, it gets wrapped in the machinery. It causes all kinds of problems at the facility where we sort and process recyclables for the market, and it causes a lot of downtime and expense and could be hazardous for the people working there,” said Michele Morris of CSWD.

Another big note, most batteries shouldn’t be recycled or thrown in the trash. You can take them to your local transfer station and drop-off center for safe and proper disposal.

