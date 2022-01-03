How to watch Hockey Night in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX is teaming up with the University of Vermont to bring six Catamount hockey games to your television this Winter!

WCAX’s sister station WYCI will broadcast the following UVM hockey contests:

Women vs UConn - Friday, January 7th at 6 p.m.

Men vs Northeastern - Friday, January 14th at 7 p.m.

Women vs Providence - Friday, January 21st at 6 p.m.

Men vs Alaska Fairbanks - Friday, January 28th at 7 p.m.

Men vs New Hampshire - Friday, February 11th at 7 p.m.

Men vs UMass - Friday, February 25th at 7 p.m.

WYCI is available here:

Comcast 712

Burlington Telecom 284

Spectrum 706 or 1230

Dish 34

DirecTV 40

40.1 or 26.1 OTA

We will also simulcast the feed on 3 News Now 3.6 OTA.

OTA = “Over the Air”.

