Advertisement

How to watch Hockey Night in Vermont

WCAX’s sister station WYCI to broadcast six UVM hockey games this Winter
WYCI to broadcast six UVM hockey games this Winter
WYCI to broadcast six UVM hockey games this Winter(WCAX)
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX is teaming up with the University of Vermont to bring six Catamount hockey games to your television this Winter!

WCAX’s sister station WYCI will broadcast the following UVM hockey contests:

Women vs UConn - Friday, January 7th at 6 p.m.

Men vs Northeastern - Friday, January 14th at 7 p.m.

Women vs Providence - Friday, January 21st at 6 p.m.

Men vs Alaska Fairbanks - Friday, January 28th at 7 p.m.

Men vs New Hampshire - Friday, February 11th at 7 p.m.

Men vs UMass - Friday, February 25th at 7 p.m.

WYCI is available here:

Comcast 712

Burlington Telecom 284

Spectrum 706 or 1230

Dish 34

DirecTV 40

40.1 or 26.1 OTA

We will also simulcast the feed on 3 News Now 3.6 OTA.

OTA = “Over the Air”.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after two people were shot in a vehicle in Holland.
Two people hospitalized after being shot in car
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga, 20, of Burlington is wanted for attempted murder
Burlington man wanted for attempted murder
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the town of Holland. - File photo
Mother and son found shot and wounded in Holland
A Vermont woman was killed in a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday.
Vermont woman killed in Massachusetts crash
Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vt.
Police investigating death of Newport prison inmate

Latest News

First-year goaltender Sydney Correa records first career clean sheet in second appearance...
UVM women’s hockey blanks Maine to start off the New Year
UVM women’s hockey blanks Maine to start off the New Year
Both teams returned to the ice in about a month to start the New Year
Middlebury skates past St. Michael’s in opening round of Friends of Panthers Hockey Classic
Both teams returned to the ice in about a month to start the New Year
Middlebury skates past St. Michael's in opening round of Friends of Panthers Hockey Classic