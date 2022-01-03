How to watch Hockey Night in Vermont
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX is teaming up with the University of Vermont to bring six Catamount hockey games to your television this Winter!
WCAX’s sister station WYCI will broadcast the following UVM hockey contests:
Women vs UConn - Friday, January 7th at 6 p.m.
Men vs Northeastern - Friday, January 14th at 7 p.m.
Women vs Providence - Friday, January 21st at 6 p.m.
Men vs Alaska Fairbanks - Friday, January 28th at 7 p.m.
Men vs New Hampshire - Friday, February 11th at 7 p.m.
Men vs UMass - Friday, February 25th at 7 p.m.
WYCI is available here:
Comcast 712
Burlington Telecom 284
Spectrum 706 or 1230
Dish 34
DirecTV 40
40.1 or 26.1 OTA
We will also simulcast the feed on 3 News Now 3.6 OTA.
OTA = “Over the Air”.
