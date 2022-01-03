Kimbell launches campaign for Vermont lieutenant governor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Woodstock Democratic Rep. Charlie Kimbell is launching his bid for Vermont’s second-highest office.

Kimbell is currently serving his third term in the House of Representatives.

The former banker and business owner announced his candidacy for lieutenant governor Monday morning.

Kimbell says he would focus his work on child care and housing, revitalizing rural communities and small business development. And creating a “Vermont Corps” where young people can develop skills.

“I think my lifetime experience in Vermont gives me a great exposure to the needs of the average Vermonter. I’d like to use that experience in the office of lieutenant governor,” Kimbell said.

Kimbell’s announcement is the latest political domino to fall after Sen. Patrick Leahy announced he will not seek reelection next year. Congressman Peter Welch announced he’d seek that seat. And both current Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Becca Balint are running for Vermont’s lone U.S. House seat, soon to be vacated by Welch.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.