Loaning out life jackets to keep people safe on the water

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s an effort to make lifesaving equipment more accessible in our communities.

The goal of these “life jacket loaner stations” is to prevent drowning deaths by loaning out life jackets at waterways.

The Sea Tow Foundation has already distributed 83,000 of them in the last decade or so at their 950 sites around the country.

The nonprofit says life jackets are especially important when the water is cold.

“The biggest cause of issues for boating in the winter is the cold water and the easiest way to deal with that is to have a life jacket that you are wearing, not something that is outside of the boat that you then have to put on. So then you have a chance of surviving that cold water when you hit it and be able to be rescued,” said Gail Kulp, the executive director of the Sea Tow Foundation.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Gail Kulp.

The foundation pays for the life jacket loaner stations through grants from the Coast Guard.

The application to bring one to your community is due Feb. 1. Click here for all the details.

Click here for the Sober Skipper Campaign.

