Man dies after paddle craft overturns on Lake Winnipesaukee

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Marine Patrol says a man is dead after the paddle craft he was in overturned on Lake Winnipesaukee.

First responders in the Wolfeboro area were called about 11 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that one person was missing after the vessel he had been in capsized.

The investigation found that a two-person kayak and a canoe, both with two people in them, left the Wolfeboro shoreline attempting to reach Grant Island. None of the occupants were wearing life jackets. Both vessels capsized.

The adult male victim from Massachusetts, whose identity was not released, was later found in about 15 feet of water.

