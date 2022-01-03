New analysis highlights warming atop Mount Washington

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - A new analysis of meteorological data collected atop the Northeast’s highest peak shows statistically significant warming taking place on Mount Washington’s summit.

Georgia Murray, a staff scientist at the Appalachian Mountain Club, says a shortage of data remains a challenge to understanding climate change on mountains, but fortunately the Mount Washington Observatory has maintained an extensive and continuous record. She recently published a study analyzing data from the last 15 years from both the observatory’s summit weather station and nearby Pinkham Notch and found statistically significant warming in both locations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.