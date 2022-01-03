Advertisement

New analysis highlights warming atop Mount Washington

New Hampshire's Mount Washington
New Hampshire's Mount Washington(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - A new analysis of meteorological data collected atop the Northeast’s highest peak shows statistically significant warming taking place on Mount Washington’s summit.

Georgia Murray, a staff scientist at the Appalachian Mountain Club, says a shortage of data remains a challenge to understanding climate change on mountains, but fortunately the Mount Washington Observatory has maintained an extensive and continuous record. She recently published a study analyzing data from the last 15 years from both the observatory’s summit weather station and nearby Pinkham Notch and found statistically significant warming in both locations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First baby born in Vermont in 2022
First baby born in Vermont in 2022
Police are investigating after two people were shot in a vehicle in Holland.
Two people hospitalized after being shot in car
Rochester, Vt. log home destroyed in fire
Investigation underway after log home destroyed by fire
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga, 20, of Burlington is wanted for attempted murder
Burlington man wanted for attempted murder
Jessica and Robert Bigelow
2 arrested in string of Dollar General thefts

Latest News

More than 40 public libraries in New Hampshire are getting a share of $825,000 in federal...
New Hampshire libraries share $825,000 in federal grants
Plow crews stay busy to start the new year
Plow crews hard at work after first snowfall of new year
man wanted for attempted murder in Burlington is at large
(FILE) Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the town of Holland
Mother and son found shot and wounded in Holland