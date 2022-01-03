New Hampshire lawmakers to take up 6 vetoed bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire lawmakers will try this week to resurrect six bills vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu, but their chances of success appear slim based on their past votes.

Overturning a veto requires a two-thirds majority in both bodies.

Some bills originally passed on voice votes, making it impossible to gauge the level of support.

But among those that were passed with roll call votes, most fell short of the two-thirds threshold.

That includes bills that would have changed the date of the state primary to August instead of September and would have put the FBI solely in charge of performing background checks for gun sales.

